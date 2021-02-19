Pvt hospitals should be involved in vaccination, says Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedion Friday said the Union government should consider roping inprivate hospitals in the ongoing COVID-19 immunization driveso that more people can be inoculated quickly.

In a letter to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, theRajya Sabha member also said the supply and sale of thevaccine can be ''de-regularized''.

As per the health ministry data, COVID-19 vaccinesupplies are being ''under-utilised'' as only 31.45 per cent ofCovishield and 11.75 per cent Covaxin have been administeredto frontline workers so far, she claimed.

''I would urge you to consider roping in privatehospitals in the immunization drive, also consider openingmobile vaccination centres as well as plug the issues faced onCo-WIN app,'' Chaturvedi said.

The app is being used to manage the immunizationdrive.

The Union government should also consider ''de-regularizing'' the sale of vaccine as well as capping its cost,the MP added.

