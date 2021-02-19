People coming from Kerala, Maha to be monitored closely for COVID-19 in Karnataka: Health Minister

People coming to Karnataka fromneighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, which have seen a spikein COVID-19 cases, will be monitoredscrupulously with specialattention in the border districts, state Health Minister KSudhakar on Friday said.

He did not rule out the possibilityof a second wave ofCOVID-19 in the state and cautioned the people against anynegligence as the pandemicwas still not over.

Noting that coronavirus cases were increasing in Keralaand Maharashtra, he said ''I have written to the Home Minister,also to the Deputy Commissioners of all the border districtsand willbe having a video conference with them tomorrow.

Special attention has to be given in the districts borderingthe two districts,'' Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapura, he said, therewas increasing negligenceamong people and they seemed to havedeveloped a misconception that the COVID-19 has gone, warningof an impending ''danger'', if precautionslike wearing masksand maintainingdistance are notfollowed.

''Definitely COVID has not completelygone, but fortunatelythe vaccination has come....all those coming from Kerala andMaharashtra will be monitoredscrupulously. Our department hasalready issued guidelines, those (from Kerala) cannot comewithout an RT-PCR negative certificate,'' he added.

Karnataka earlier this week had issued new guidelinesmandating all those coming to the state from Kerala to carry anegative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

The Minister also said soon a meeting will be held underthe leadership of the Chief Minister with Deputy Commissionersof all districts regarding the vaccination and the alertnessthat has to be maintained in the days to come as there was apossibilityof a second wave.

As of Thursday, cumulatively 9,46,860 COVID-19positivecaseshave been confirmed in Karnataka which included12,282 deaths and 9,28,767 discharges. The active cases stoodat 5,792.

