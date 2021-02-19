South African coronavirus variant in Poland, says minister

South African coronavirus variant in Poland, says ministerReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:59 IST
The South African variant of the coronavirus is now present in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday, as the country braces for a third wave of the pandemic.
"In addition to the British variant, the South African variant has appeared," he told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
