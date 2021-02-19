Britain reports 533 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Britain recorded 533 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Friday, an increase on the 454 reported on Thursday, according to government figures.

The number of new cases recorded was broadly steady at 12,027, it said, while the number of people who had received the first does of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 16,875,536.

