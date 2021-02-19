Left Menu

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:11 IST
Shipment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine en route to Mexico - foreign minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@889Noticias)

Some 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to Mexico, the country's foreign minister said on Friday, part of a global scramble to secure tight supplies.

The shipment left Hong Kong and is expected to arrive in the Mexican capital early Saturday morning, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a post on Twitter.

He added that an additional 10 million doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

