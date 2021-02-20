Left Menu

Citigroup lets Texas staff shelter in offices from cold snap

Citigroup Inc's employees in Texas can take shelter in the company's offices, a company executive said on Friday, as the U.S. state battles a severe winter storm that caused blackouts and disrupted water services. "For our colleagues in Texas without power for days, our buildings continue to be available for those who need support," Sara Wechter, Citi's head of human resources, said https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6768277240653352960 in a LinkedIn post.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:04 IST
Citigroup lets Texas staff shelter in offices from cold snap

Citigroup Inc's employees in Texas can take shelter in the company's offices, a company executive said on Friday, as the U.S. state battles a severe winter storm that caused blackouts and disrupted water services.

"For our colleagues in Texas without power for days, our buildings continue to be available for those who need support," Sara Wechter, Citi's head of human resources, said https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6768277240653352960 in a LinkedIn post. The lender has more than 10,000 employees in Texas, according to its website.

The historic winter storm in Texas caused five days of blackouts before the state's embattled power grid finally sprang back to life. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the severe weather, with health officials also saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments around Texas could be delayed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmars military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who ju...

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...

U.S. settles with BitPay for apparent sanctions breaches

BitPay, one of the biggest cryptocurrency payment processors, will pay 507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions on countries like Cuba, North Korea and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said...

One dead as car falls into pond breaking railings in Kolkata

A person drowned on Friday afterhis car fell into a roadside waterbody after breaking railingsat Haridebpur in the southwestern part of Kolkata, policesaid.The driver lost control of the car which veered offthe road and fell into the pond o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021