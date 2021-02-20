Brazil reports 1,308 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 1,308 new COVID-19 deathsReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 20-02-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 03:13 IST
Brazil registered 1,308 additional COVID-19 deaths and 51,050 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
The South American nation has now recorded 244,765 total coronavirus deaths and 10,081,676 confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
