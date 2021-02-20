Left Menu

Brazil reports 1,308 new COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 20-02-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 03:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil registered 1,308 additional COVID-19 deaths and 51,050 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The South American nation has now recorded 244,765 total coronavirus deaths and 10,081,676 confirmed cases.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

