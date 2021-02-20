Argentine health minister resigns over claims of COVID-19 vaccine allocation

Argentina's health minister resigned on Friday after claims surfaced of the improper allocation of COVID-19 vaccines.

Gines Gonzalez Garcia said in a letter posted on Twitter that individuals were able to sidestep proper procedure for vaccinations due to "involuntary confusion" in his office while he was away from the capital in another province.

