No new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last two days, an official said on Saturday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,014, the official said.

The archipelago now has four active COVID-19cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district, he said.

The other two districts of the union territory - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are COVID-19 free as both don't have any active coronavirus case, the official said.

Four more patients were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to4,948, while 62 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far tested 2,55,675 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.96 percent, he added.

Official sources said any person arriving by flight in the union territory is required to produce an RT-PCR negative report before he or she is allowed entry into the islands.

A total of 4,655 health care and frontline workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, he said.

At least 895 health care workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, the official added.

