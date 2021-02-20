Left Menu

Russia to produce 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in H1 - deputy PM

Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year, including 83 million doses of its Sputnik V shot, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on state TV on Saturday. Of these, 59 million will be released for the national inoculation programme, she added.

Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year, including 83 million doses of its Sputnik V shot, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on state TV on Saturday.

Of these, 59 million will be released for the national inoculation programme, she added. Russia has produced 11.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, of which 7.9 million have been released for the national inoculation programme, she added. It will produce 30.5 million doses by the end of the first quarter of this year, she added.

