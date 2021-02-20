Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

1:04 p.m.

The Indian men's hockey team will ramp up its Olympic preparations with tours of Germany and Belgium this month, its first international sojourn since the COVID-19 pandemic halted sporting activities across the world last March.

12:47 p.m.

President Joe Biden has said that he believes the US will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year as the country races to deliver coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans.

12:27 p.m.

A three-month interval between doses of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine results in higher vaccine efficacy than a six-week gap, according to a new study which says the first dose can offer up to 76 percent protection in the months between the two jabs.

12:21 p.m.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has said the team could travel to India for this year's ICC World T20 with a 20-member squad because of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

12:11 p.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last two days, an official said on Saturday.

11:07 a.m.

Telangana recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.97 lakh, while no deaths saw the toll remain at 1,623, the government said on Saturday.

10:21 a.m.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to about 14,000 after nearly 22 days taking India's tally to 1,09,77,387 while the death toll increased to 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed that a player, whose name was not disclosed, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts here on Saturday.

9:43 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said here on Saturday.

9:15 a.m.

Mizoram on Saturday reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the state to 4,407, an official said.

8:54 a.m.

With 471 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra climbed to 2,59,668, an official said on Saturday.

8:18 a.m.

Singapore will continue to observe COVID-19 vaccinated patients to look out for side effects, collect this data and refine the criteria for the inoculation program following the death of an elderly man after receiving his first dose of Pfizer vaccine recently, The Straits Times reported on Saturday.

