Left Menu

COVID-19 outbreak to affect 2021 as well, says health expert

Thecoronavirus infection was there in 2020 and is likely toaffect all of 2021, he said.It is a very complicated issue and we should handleevery case very carefully. Cases are on the rise in severalstates, including Maharashtra. We need to take care to ensurethe spread of the virus is contained, Gangakhedkar said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:07 IST
COVID-19 outbreak to affect 2021 as well, says health expert
Image Credit: Pixfuel

An epidemiology and communicable diseases expert has predicted that the COVID-19 outbreak could be around all through 2021.

Speaking during a panel discussion on a Marathi news channel, Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research called the outbreak situation ''complicated''.

''If anyone is under the illusion that the COVID-19phase will end anytime soon, then they are mistaken. The coronavirus infection was there in 2020 and is likely to affect all of 2021,'' he said.

''It is a very complicated issue and we should handle every case very carefully. Cases are on the rise in several states, including Maharashtra. We need to take care to ensure the spread of the virus is contained,'' Gangakhedkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...

No VIP movement on Shahi Snan days during Kumbh

No VIP movement will be allowed on Shahi Snan days during the forthcoming Kumbh in Haridwar. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting with police officials of different states and security agencies held at Uttarakhand police headqua...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 7.30 pm NATION DEL28 DEF-SINOINDIA-TALKS India and China hold 10th round of military talks focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi India and China on Saturday held another round of militar...

HC dismisses plea challenging upper age limit for UP Higher Judicial Service

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the age criteria stipulated in an advertisement calling for applications to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services.A division bench comprising Justices Munishwar Nath Bhandar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021