COVID-19 outbreak to affect 2021 as well, says health expert
Thecoronavirus infection was there in 2020 and is likely toaffect all of 2021, he said.It is a very complicated issue and we should handleevery case very carefully. Cases are on the rise in severalstates, including Maharashtra. We need to take care to ensurethe spread of the virus is contained, Gangakhedkar said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:07 IST
An epidemiology and communicable diseases expert has predicted that the COVID-19 outbreak could be around all through 2021.
Speaking during a panel discussion on a Marathi news channel, Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research called the outbreak situation ''complicated''.
''If anyone is under the illusion that the COVID-19phase will end anytime soon, then they are mistaken. The coronavirus infection was there in 2020 and is likely to affect all of 2021,'' he said.
''It is a very complicated issue and we should handle every case very carefully. Cases are on the rise in several states, including Maharashtra. We need to take care to ensure the spread of the virus is contained,'' Gangakhedkar said.
