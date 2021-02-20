Left Menu

Gujarat sees 258 COVID-19 cases, 270 recoveries, no death

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:37 IST
Gujarat sees 258 COVID-19 cases, 270 recoveries, no death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 casesin Gujarat increased by 258 on Saturday to touch 2,66,821,while 270 people were discharged post recovery, said a healthofficial.

The number of people who have been discharged so farstands at 2,60,745, a recovery rate of 97.72 per cent, whilethe toll stood unchanged at 4,404 as no death was reported onSaturday, he said.

The state now has an active caseload of 1,672,including 29 on ventilator support.

''Surat reported 51 new cases, followed by 49 inVadodara, 45 in Ahmedabad, 25 in Rajkot, 10 in Kheda, nine inGandhinagar, eight in Anand, seven in Junagadh, and five eachin Kutch and Sabarkantha,'' he said.

In the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway, a total of8,12,333 beneficiaries have been administered the first dose,and 51,236 have been given the second dose, a state officialinformed.

No new case or recovery was reported from neighbouringUnion Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,66,821, new cases 258, death toll 4,404, discharged2,60,745, active cases 1,672, people tested so far - figuresnot released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

