Poland to announce regional COVID restrictions on Wednesday

Poland will announce new regional coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said, as daily infections rise steeply.

Some 12,146 new cases were registered in the previous 24 hours, a rise of more than 3,500 in the space of a week, the minister told private radio TOK FM.

