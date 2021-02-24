Left Menu

All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with other illnesses to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:01 IST
All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with other illnesses to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1

Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years and having other illnesses will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals, the government said on Wednesday.

Announcing the next phase of India's vaccination drive, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''While the vaccine will be given for free at government centres, it will be available for a charge, to be decided later, at many private hospitals,'' the minister said at a post-Cabinet media briefing here.

