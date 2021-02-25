Left Menu

Hungary extends lockdown, sees 'exceptionally difficult' two weeks ahead as infections rise

He said Orban was expected to receive a Sinopharm shot next week. "The third wave (of the pandemic) has reached Hungary and COVID numbers will worsen in the next 1-2 weeks," Gulyas said.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:29 IST
Hungary extends lockdown, sees 'exceptionally difficult' two weeks ahead as infections rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary is to extend a partial lockdown until March 15 with coronavirus infections expected to rise in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

The next two weeks would be "exceptionally difficult", Gergely Gulyas told a government briefing, adding that the pace of vaccinations would accelerate after Hungary started to roll out China's Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday. He said Orban was expected to receive a Sinopharm shot next week.

"The third wave (of the pandemic) has reached Hungary and COVID numbers will worsen in the next 1-2 weeks," Gulyas said. "Some people say we will see a dramatic worsening." On Thursday, Hungary reported 4,385 new infections, the highest number this year. Hungary, with a population of around 10 million, had reported 414,514 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 14,672 deaths.

So far, just over half a million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. All secondary schools have been closed since Nov. 11, as have hotels and restaurants except for takeaway meals, a 1900 GMT curfew has been in place and all gatherings have been banned.

Hungary on Wednesday became the first European Union country to start inoculating people with Sinopharm shots, after rolling out Russia's Sputnik V as part of its vaccination campaign. The Chinese and Russian vaccines have not been granted regulatory approval in the EU. These shots are now being administered along with the Pfizer-BioNTech, vaccine and shots developed by U.S. company Moderna and Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

According to the statistics office, there is a rising willingness to get a vaccine, with 40% saying in mid-February that they planned to get a vaccine and 26% saying they may.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One intern is being hired every minute on Internshala

Internshala has been working towards building a culture of meaningful internships in India since 2010. In the 10 years of Internshalas journey, it has turned into the most trusted platform for internship seekers and recruiters looking to hi...

WHO urges actions for 'long COVID' sufferers

The World Health Organisations Europe unit is reporting that about one in 10 people who contracted COVID-19 continue to show persistent ill health 12 weeks after infection. Dr Hans Kluge, the head of WHO Europe, says much about so-called lo...

Pandemic curbs draw eager locals to Kazakhstan's glaciers

Prevented from travelling abroad by the pandemic, Kazakhs are flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range near their countrys biggest city, Almaty. The number of tourists last year was several times bigger than in p...

Merkel warns of COVID-19 third wave if Germany does not open cautiously

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of a third wave of COVID-19 cases if the country fumbles at its reopening from lockdown. We have to proceed wisely and carefully now so that a third wave does not necessitate a new complete shutdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021