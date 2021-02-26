Left Menu

US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations

Thats after Pfizer provided the FDA with data on Feb. 19 that showed its vaccine remains stable for up to two weeks at those standard freezer temperatures.Until now, the vaccine was required to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures from minus 112 degrees to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit minus 80 degrees to minus 60 degrees Celsius so Pfizer ships the vials in a special thermal container packed with dry ice to maintain that temperature range.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-02-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 07:08 IST
US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations

US regulators are allowing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped and stored at less-frigid temperatures, which should ease distribution and administration of one of the two vaccines authorized for emergency use in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it's allowing the additional option after reviewing new data from New York-based Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

The FDA said the vaccine, which is shipped in frozen vials, now can be transported and stored for up to two weeks at the temperatures of freezers commonly found in pharmacies. That's after Pfizer provided the FDA with data on Feb. 19 that showed its vaccine remains stable for up to two weeks at those standard freezer temperatures.

Until now, the vaccine was required to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures — from minus 112 degrees to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 80 degrees to minus 60 degrees Celsius) — so Pfizer ships the vials in a special thermal container packed with dry ice to maintain that temperature range. That requirement meant vaccination sites had to either obtain expensive ultracold freezers, keep adding dry ice to the shipping container to keep to the correct temperature range, or administer all the doses in each shipment quickly so none spoiled.

Pfizer is studying effects of third vaccine dose as booster. Dr. Fauci says take whatever vaccine is available. Drug companies can tweak vaccines to adapt to variants, a process that should be easier than coming up with the original shots. China approves two more virus vaccines for wider use to reach four total vaccines. Medical oxygen scarce for coronavirus patients in Africa, Latin America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Our endeavour is to promote private sector business but public sector banks and insurance sector have an important role in the country: PM.

Our endeavour is to promote private sector business but public sector banks and insurance sector have an important role in the country PM....

Privatisation of two public sector banks, IPO of LIC, raising FDI cap in insurance to 74 pc outline govt policy for financial sector: PM.

Privatisation of two public sector banks, IPO of LIC, raising FDI cap in insurance to 74 pc outline govt policy for financial sector PM....

Net absorption of office spaces to remain stable at 20 million square feet during 2021: Colliers

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- In 2021 occupiers should enter flexible leases to allow them to operate in a hybrid work-from-home model and keep their CAPEX low. With new demand likely remaining slow in H1, Colliers expects Gr...

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to a 4.4 bln euro loss in 2020

British Airways-owner IAG posted a loss of 4.37 billion euros 5.31 billion for 2020 after a year of minimal flying and burning through cash, and it warned on Friday it could not say what would happen in 2021.The worsening travel outlook and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021