Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:35 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 deaths, while France and Germany said COVID-19 is here to stay after European Union leaders discussed ways to fight new variants of the virus, step up inoculations and save Europe's tourism industry from another ruinous summer.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of the news.

EUROPE * Europe's medicines regulator issued new guidance for drug makers that modify their vaccines to protect against variants of the virus to speed up the approval process.

* AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot said he hoped to meet the EU's expectations on the number of vaccines the company can deliver to the bloc in the second quarter. * The Czech prime minister said people's movement needed to be "radically" limited over at least the next three weeks.

* Portugal extended until at least mid-March a nationwide lockdown. * France will bring in new restrictions for the Moselle area around its common border with Germany, and impose measures including weekend lockdowns in Paris and 19 other regions from the start of March if signs of the coronavirus accelerating persist.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China approved two more vaccines for public use, raising the number of domestically produced vaccines that can be used in China to four.

* Australia's Victoria state will start easing restrictions from Friday night. * South Korea launched its inoculation campaign, with shots to be administered in some 200 nursing homes.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to launch a campaign to educate Americans about vaccines in anticipation of a period later this year where supply may outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

* Brazil will purchase 20 million doses of the vaccine made by India's Bharat Biotech for delivery between March and May. * Canada's vaccination campaign is ramping up after earlier supply disruptions and the number of inoculations last week hit a five-week high.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The African Union is backing calls for drugmakers to waive some intellectual property rights on COVID-19 medicines and vaccines.

* Israel has frozen its program to send vaccines abroad to buy international goodwill, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said, after the initiative came under legal scrutiny. * Bahrain has approved Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine for emergency use.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer and BioNTech said they are testing a third dose of their vaccine to better understand the immune response against new variants of the virus.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and spooked investors amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets.

* Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week amid falling infections. * Japan's industrial output rose for the first time in three months in January. Its jobless rate is expected to have edged up in January, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

* Mexico's economy grew quicker than first estimated during the fourth quarter as the country recovered from its sharpest economic contraction in nearly nine decades. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi

A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter in south Delhis Vasant Vihar area, police said on Friday.The victim has been identified as Antony Joseph, a domestic help.The police said Joseph died on the spot after the...

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits: PM at webinar on financial sector.

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits PM at webinar on financial sector....

As economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups: PM.

As economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups PM....

Japanese drugstores MatsumotoKiyoshi and CocoKara agree to full merger

Japanese drugstore firms MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings and Cocokara Fine Inc said on Friday they agreed to fully merge, after allying last year to cope with fierce price competition and rising labor costs.MatsumotoKiyoshi had bought 20 of Cocok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021