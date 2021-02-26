With uptick in cases, COVID-19 testing to be done again at NRDDL in Punjab

The Punjab government has again decided to conduct testing for coronavirus at National Regional Research Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) in Jalandhar from March 1.

The decision was taken to enhance COVID-19 testing in the state, which has been witnessing an upswing in the infection count.

Advertisement

On Thursday, 566 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

“To further expand the COVID sample testing, Punjab Government has decided to start Covid-19 samples testing from March 1 at NRDDL Jalandhar,” said Additional Chief Secretary V K Janjua in a statement here.

Janjua said all the preparations have been completed for the testing process at NRDDL.

Apprising about the capacity of the lab, he said 1,000 samples would be tested daily at the institute.

This lab was earlier also being used for COVID-19 testing but from January 11, the state government had restored bird flu testing at the place in view of the need to increase surveillance for avian influenza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)