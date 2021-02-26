Countries threaten global COVAX vaccine supply by making their own deals -WHO

Countries threaten global COVAX vaccine supply by making their own deals -WHOReuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:20 IST
Countries seeking their own vaccine doses are making deals with drug companies that threaten the supply for the global COVAX programme for poor and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
"Now countries are still pursuing deals that will compromise the COVAX supply," WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward told a briefing. "Without a doubt."
