Uttar Pradesh registers 121 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 121 fresh cases of coronavirus and two fatalities due to COVID-19 pushing the infection tally to 6,03,350 and death toll to 8,725, a health bulletin stated.

''In the past 24 hours, 121 fresh cases were reported in the state while 114 patients were discharged. The total number of active cases in the state is now 2,184 while 5,92,441 people have been treated and discharged,'' a health bulletin issued here said.

Two fresh deaths were reported from Shahjahanpur and Prayagraj districts, it said.

The state has so far reported 6,03,350 cases and 8,725 deaths, it said.

On Thursday, over 1.23 lakh samples were tested and so far the state has conducted over 3.04 crore tests.

The maximum number of deaths reported in the state so far are 294 each from Lucknow and Meerut, it said.

