France reports 25,207 new coronavirus cases, trend still rising

France reported 25,207 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday, from 24,116 last Friday as new cases remained on an upward trend.

The seven-day moving average of new cases increased to 21,608, a new 2021 high.

The Health Ministry also reported 286 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours, from 261 on Thursday.

