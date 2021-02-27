Left Menu

France reports 25,207 new coronavirus cases, trend still rising

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 01:33 IST
France reports 25,207 new coronavirus cases, trend still rising
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France reported 25,207 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday, from 24,116 last Friday as new cases remained on an upward trend.

The seven-day moving average of new cases increased to 21,608, a new 2021 high.

The Health Ministry also reported 286 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours, from 261 on Thursday.

Also Read: France joins US to mount multilateral challenge on China in South China Sea

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death - U.S.

Saudi Arabias de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared...

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine backed by advisory panel, U.S. authorization to follow

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted to recommend authorization of Johnson Johnsons one-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout. The FDA...

Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are not fit for transport anymore and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The cows w...

Biden says cases and hospitalizations could go back up as COVID-19 variants emerge

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could go back up as new variants emerge, while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.Its not the time to relax, he said, at a visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021