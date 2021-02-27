Left Menu

China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs 6 a day earlier

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 07:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 07:41 IST
Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 26, up from six cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to eight from six cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 89,887, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

