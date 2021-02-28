Five dead, eight fall sick after inhaling toxic gas leaked from chemical fibre plant in China

Five dead, eight fall sick after inhaling toxic gas leaked from chemical fibre plant in ChinaPTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 09:39 IST
At least five people died and eight others fell sick after inhaling toxic gases leaked from a chemical fibre plant in northeast China's Jilin Province, officials said on Sunday.
The accident happened late Saturday in the city of Jilin, local authorities told state-run Xinhua news agency. The eight people who fell sick are in hospital and stated to be in stable condition.

