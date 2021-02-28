Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases, 379 deaths

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases, 379 deathsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:34 IST
Russia reported 11,359 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 4,246,079.
The coronavirus crisis centre said that 379 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which pushed the official Russian death toll to 86,122.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
