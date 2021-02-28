Left Menu

COVID-19: 51 new cases in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 20:47 IST
Chandigarh on Sunday reported 51 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,770, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 60-year-old woman took the toll to 352, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 357 on Saturday to 381 on Sunday, it said.

A total of 26 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 21,037, it said.

A total of 2,54,433 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,31,712 tested negative while reports of 81 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS RHL

