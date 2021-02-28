New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL42 UP-FARMERS-LD KEJRIWAL New farm laws 'death warrant' for farmers, says Kejriwal Meerut: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called the new farm laws a ''death warrant'' for farmers, claiming they would take away their land and reduce them to labourers on their own farms.

DEL44 FARMERS-LD-UP-PROTEST-VILLAGES Farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar villages more about sugarcane issues than agri laws Muzaffarnagar (UP): The old saying that agriculture is the best occupation and working for others the worst no longer holds true, says Raj Kumar, a farmer from western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers' agitation seems to be driven more by ''stagnant'' sugarcane prices and the stray cattle menace, than by the three contentious agri laws.

DES29 UP-BJP-NADDA BJP has become medium to bring transformation in country: Nadda to workers Lucknow: BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said the party has become a medium to bring transformation in the country and take it to great heights.

DES32 PB-VIRUS-COUNT COVID-19: 7 more deaths, 582 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Punjab continued to see an upswing in fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday as it reported 582 new infections, pushing the infection tally to 1,82,176, officials said.

DES8 PB-VIRUS-MINISTER Punjab minister found positive by state health department, tests negative at PGIMER Chandigarh: A day after his COVID-19 test by the state health department came back positive, Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tested negative for the disease at PGIMER here on Sunday, leaving him ''surprised''.

