Ballia: Eight hurt in fire incident

Eight people suffered burn injuries during a procession taken out to mark the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas at Bhikha Chhapra village here, police said on Sunday. Bairia SHO Sanjay Tripathi said the procession was taken out on Saturday and some people were indulging in fire breathing. This resulted in injuries to eight people, police said.

Two of the injured are minors and have been identified as Prem Kumar (13) and Sudhir Upadhyay (17). They were taken to a community health centre in Sonbarsa, from where they were referred to the district hospital. The SHO said the program was organized without the approval of the administration and necessary action will be initiated against the organizers.

