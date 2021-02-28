Left Menu

Next phase of COVID-19 vaccination to begin at 192 health facilities in Delhi on Monday

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin on Monday at 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals in the national capital, Delhi government officials said.The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres while Rs 250 will be charged for it at private health facilities, they said.The vaccination drive will begin from 12 noon on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:14 IST
Next phase of COVID-19 vaccination to begin at 192 health facilities in Delhi on Monday

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin on Monday at 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals in the national capital, Delhi government officials said.

The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres while Rs 250 will be charged for it at private health facilities, they said.

''The vaccination drive will begin from 12 noon on Monday. People aged 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022 and those with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years as on January 1, 2022 are eligible for vaccination,'' a senior government officer said. Delhi government's Family Welfare directorate also tweeted,''Tomorrow Delhi will be entering the much-awaited phase of COVID vaccination for 60 plus population and those having comorbidities in the age group of 45-59 years at 192 Delhi Health Facilities out of which 136 are paid Private facilities and 56 are Free Govt facilities.'' Appointment for vaccination can be booked through the CO-WIN 2.0 portal. On the launch day on March 1, the online slots for booking would be available from 12 noon to 3 PM. The slots will be available for booking between 9 AM to 3 PM from Tuesday onwards, officials said.

A mobile number cannot be used for making more than four registrations, they said. People opting for vaccination at private hospitals will have to pay up to Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 service charge per dose, they said.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities will be required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. Twenty comorbidities have been specified for the purpose of vaccination, officials said.

People eligible for vaccination will also have to carry photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card and voter card.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian army says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus

The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that Israel conducted a rocket attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus in an attack heard above the capital.A Syrian army statement said the attack came from the Golan Heights and that it downed ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 4 PM ET on Sunday - - - -BASEBALL MLBReport Royals signing 3B Hunter Dozier to 4-year extension The Kansas City Royals and third baseman Hunter Dozier are in agreement on a four-year, 25 million contract exte...

Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday.Three cases were found in England an...

J&J's COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine a day after it was authorized by U.S. regulators...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021