Left Menu

Sweden heading into third wave of pandemic, COVID czar warns

Sweden appeared headed into a third wave of the pandemic, the Health Agency said on Tuesday, as it tightened crowd restrictions for shops amid a recent rise in new COVID-19 cases and a rapid spread of virus variants considered more infectious. Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 11,804 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday, a increase on the 10,933 cases reported during the corresponding period last week.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:56 IST
Sweden heading into third wave of pandemic, COVID czar warns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden appeared headed into a third wave of the pandemic, the Health Agency said on Tuesday, as it tightened crowd restrictions for shops amid a recent rise in new COVID-19 cases and a rapid spread of virus variants considered more infectious.

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 11,804 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday, a increase on the 10,933 cases reported during the corresponding period last week. "It certainly looks like we're heading into a third wave," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a news conference. "It's starting to have an impact on intensive care. We don't see a dramatic increase but not the decrease we had for a time."

The Health Agency recommended that crowds at shops be limited to 500 people, adding to a string of new restrictions in recent week, such as limited opening hours for bars, cafes and restaurants and stricter rules for wearing face masks. Tegnell, the architect of Sweden's pandemic strategy, also said recent studies pointed to AstraZenenca COVID vaccine being effective for people over 65 and that Sweden was looking into changing its recommendation of not administering it to elderly.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine has gotten an undeserved bad reputation," he said. While new cases have increased, the death toll is still lower than in previous months. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 56 new deaths, the lowest weekend figure since early November, taking the total to 12,882. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar's Nawada tops aspirational districts rankings in January: Niti Aayog

Nawada in Bihar has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by government think tank Niti Aayog in January.Kiphire Nagaland and Namsai Arunachal Pradesh are at the second and third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a twee...

U.S. Treasury names climate economist, tax partner to senior posts

The U.S. Treasury named new staff to senior tax and economic posts on Tuesday, including University of California-Berkeley professor Catherine Wolfram as deputy assistant secretary for climate and energy economics in the Office of Economic ...

Wheat procurement may rise 10 pc at 427 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 marketing year

Wheat procurement is estimated to rise 9.56 per cent at 427.36 lakh tonne during 2021-22 rabi marketing season on record production, the government said on Tuesday.Wheat is a major rabi winter-sown crop. Harvesting starts from end of this m...

Baluchi militants attack Iran Revolutionary Guards vehicle, state media say

Ethnic Baluchi militants attacked a vehicle belonging to Irans Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday in the southeast of the country, which has been hit by unrest in the past week, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.It quoted Mohammad Hadi Maras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021