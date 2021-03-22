Left Menu

India reports most COVID-19 deaths since early January

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 09:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India reported 212 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the most since early January, while infections jumped by 46,951, the highest since early November.

Total deaths have now swelled to 159,967 and infections to 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.

