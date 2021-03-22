India reports most COVID-19 deaths since early January

India reports most COVID-19 deaths since early JanuaryReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 09:51 IST
India reported 212 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the most since early January, while infections jumped by 46,951, the highest since early November.
Total deaths have now swelled to 159,967 and infections to 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.
