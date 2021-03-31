Left Menu

New support service for people at risk of mental health and addiction

The pilot programme, Te Tāwharau, meaning shelter, will be a hub of community-based services delivered as a collaboration between health, social services and police, and will include a dedicated peer support team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:00 IST
New support service for people at risk of mental health and addiction
In response, this Government invested $8 million over four years to improve crisis response in Budget 2019. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government has announced a new support service for people in Hawke's Bay who are experiencing, or at risk of, mental health and addiction crisis, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

"Providing better services for people experiencing mental health or addiction issues is a priority for this government. When people are at crisis-point, they need a place that feels safe and need to feel confident the right support will be available," Andrew Little said.

The pilot programme, Te Tāwharau, meaning shelter, will be a hub of community-based services delivered as a collaboration between health, social services and police, and will include a dedicated peer support team.

"Te Tāwharau is the first programme of its kind where services will be based at one site in the community 24-7. This makes it easier for whānau to know where to get help as services are coordinated to support people in the best way possible," Andrew Little said.

"The peer support workers will be people with their own lived experience, or who have supported friends or whānau through mental health or addiction issues.

"The intention will be that these peer support workers act as a first step in preventing a crisis to ensure those in need can get help early."

He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction, highlighted the need for services to incorporate lived experience and peer-led solutions as well as new ways of engagement to better help communities.

In response, this Government invested $8 million over four years to improve crisis response in Budget 2019.

Te Tāwharau will include adult respite residential beds provided by kaupapa Māori Iwi provider Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, an emergency mental health and home-based treatment team, peer-support workers, Ministry of Social Development support and a police liaison.

Te Tāwharau is expected to be fully operational towards the end of June.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.I think the schools...

One year on, Australian uniforms unveiled for Tokyo Olympics

The topical color was yellow on Wednesday. The plan is to convert that to gold.Olympic champion and rugby sevens player Charlotte Caslick was one of 10 Australian athletes who unveiled their Olympic team uniforms at a launch with the iconic...

Facebook to curb hate speech as Indian states go to polls

Facebook Inc said it was taking steps to combat hate speech and misinformation in India as the worlds biggest democracy started its months-long multi-phase elections in four big states. We recognize that there are certain types of content, ...

UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says

British house prices growth slowed more than expected in March ahead of a previously planned end to a tax cut for buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.House prices fell by a monthly 0.2, slowing the pace of their annual incr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021