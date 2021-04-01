Left Menu

Mexico reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-04-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 01:56 IST
Mexico reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico on Wednesday reported 5,977 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 577 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,238,887 infections and 203,210 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their lifes work.Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from Bridge Over Troubl...

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Nissanka holds up West Indies

Inclement weather and a stoic knock from Pathum Nissanka prevented West Indies from wrapping up Sri Lankas first innings on the third day of the second test on Wednesday, leaving the match firmly in the balance. Nissanka, playing only his s...

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their lifes work. Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from Bridge Over Troub...

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank revises climate policy but stops short of halting fossil fuel funding

A revised World Bank policy on climate change commits to making financing decisions in line with efforts to limit global warming, but stops short of promising to halt funding of fossil fuels, according to a draft bank presentation seen by R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021