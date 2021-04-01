Left Menu

Peak of current French COVID wave could be reached within 10 days -Veran

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

France could hit the peak of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic within seven to 10 days with the new restrictive measures unveiled Wednesday by French President Emmanuel Macron, Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Inter radio.

Macron ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back this third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

