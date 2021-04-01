Left Menu

Hospitals in Pakistan on verge of saturation; COVID-19 cases reach 672,931

We have been referring patients to the Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre IHITC as we dont have beds, he said.Dr Siraj said there were 21 ventilators of which 11 were vacant, as the majority of the patients required oxygenated beds rather than vents.Media Coordinator for Polyclinic Dr Abdul Jabbar Bhutto said that there were 23 oxygenated beds and four vents for the COVID-19 patients.However, the Ministry of National Health Services has claimed that it is closely monitoring the situation and will arrange more beds and ventilators whenever required.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:57 IST
Hospitals in Pakistan on verge of saturation; COVID-19 cases reach 672,931
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 situation in Pakistan is getting worse with hospitals in the country on the verge of saturation with more patients contracting the deadly virus, according to a media report on Thursday.

Pakistan reported 4,974 coronavirus cases and 98 deaths on Thursday during the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily infections reported since June 20, 2020, when 5,948 cases were reported.

The number of cases in the country has reached 672,931 with over 14,530 deaths and 605,274 recoveries, the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said on Thursday.

Hospitals in the country are on the verge of saturation and the situation at several places including Islamabad, the federal capital, is worsening with each passing day, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the main hospital in Islamabad, has exhausted its capacity and patients even have to wait at the emergency center to get a bed, the report said.

PIMS, which is a tertiary care hospital and gets emergency patients from across the country, has started referring emergency patients out due to lack of beds.

Similarly, Polyclinic, which is one of the biggest hospitals in the capital, has not a single ventilator vacant. Its management feels that it cannot enhance the capacity for COVID-19 patients as around 7,000 patients visit different departments of the hospital daily, the report added.

PIMS Joint Executive Director Dr. Minhajus Siraj told Dawn that there were 200 oxygenated beds allocated for COVID-19 patients of which 185 were in the main hospital and 15 in the Children Hospital.

"In the main hospital, all the 185 beds are occupied and patients are even waiting in the emergency department to be shifted in. We have been referring patients to the Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) as we don't have beds," he said.

Dr. Siraj said there were 21 ventilators of which 11 were vacant, as the majority of the patients required oxygenated beds rather than vents.

Media Coordinator for Polyclinic Dr. Abdul Jabbar Bhutto said that there were 23 oxygenated beds and four vents for the COVID-19 patients.

However, the Ministry of National Health Services has claimed that it is closely monitoring the situation and will arrange more beds and ventilators whenever required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo starts 14 new flights under Udan scheme

IndiGo on Thursday said it has started 14 new flights under regional connectivity scheme Udan from March 28 onwards.In a press release, the carrier said it has started these flights on various routes including Bhubaneswar-Allahabad, Bhubane...

GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March: Finance Ministry.

GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March Finance Ministry....

Dada Saheb Phalke award for megastar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.The announcement comes days ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu ...

People in Assam have shown Congress-led alliance "red card": PM

Drawing a football analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed the people of Assam have shown the red card to the Congress-led Grand Alliance in the state.He also accused the previous Congress governments of being mute spectat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021