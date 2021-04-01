China's TopRidge Pharma to produce Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's RDIF says

China's TopRidge Pharma to produce Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's RDIF saysReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:37 IST
China's TopRidge Pharma has agreed to produce more than 100 million doses of Russia's two-shot Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.
The fund, which markets Sputnik V globally, said the two sides planned to cooperate on clinical trials in China and to promote its use there.
TopRidge Pharma will be able to distribute the vaccine in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, RDIF said in a statement.
