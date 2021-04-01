C'garh: Secretariat, directorate offices to function with 50 pc staff

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday directed the secretariat and directorate offices to function with 50 per cent staff strength, an official here said.

An order has been issued in this regard by D D Singh, the secretary of the general administration department, the official said.

Advertisement

''Information has been received that several employees of Mantralaya (secretariat) and offices of head of departments (HoDs) have contracted the COVID-19 infection. In view of this, these offices will function with 50 per cent of their staff strength,'' the order read.

Employees who are above 45 years of age will have to get vaccinated against coronavirus, it stated.

''The facility for vaccination has been arranged in Mahanadi (secretariat) and Indravati (directorate) buildings, and vaccination should be made compulsory,'' it said.

According to the order, a roster of 50 per cent of the total staff of concerned offices should be made on a weekly basis.

Fifty per cent of the staff will attend office, while the remaining 50 per cent will work from home, it was stated.

The employees should use their own vehicle as far as possible to ensure that the social distancing protocol is followed, it said.

Buses for these offices should run with half their occupancy and if required, buses can be run twice on the same route, it said.

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday had recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,563 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March last year.

The state's COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,49,187 till Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)