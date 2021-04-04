Minor fire at COVID care centre in Mumbai; nobody hurt

A minor broke out at the jumbo COVID care centre (CCC) in suburban Dahisar on Sunday, an official said, adding that nobody was injured as patients were shifted in time to a safe location inside the facility.

The blaze erupted in the section called ''Hangar F'' of the CCC where 50 patients were lodged and soon spread to ''Hangar G'' where 49 patients were admitted, the official said.

He said a ward boy noticed the flames and alerted security guards, who in turn called up Fire Brigade.

The flames were put out by Fire personnel after a brief operation, he said.

Prima facie, the short circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the incident.

Meanwhile, all the patients were shifted to the ''Hangar C'' section of the CCC.

