Telangana Guv airs concern over spike in COVID-19 cases

Expressing concern over the surge in coronavirus cases in Telangana, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called Health Minister Eatela Rajender to discuss the prevailing situation in the state.

According to an official release, the Governor asked the minister to provide updates on fresh cases andmeasures initiated for prevention of the deadly virus and treatment facilities.

Rajender appraised the Governor of the series of steps taken, including ramping up testing facilities, developing an app for alerting and tracing contacts, and improving the facilities at the designated COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the state.

Soundararajan pointed out that early detection and treatment was vital to avoid further complications, it said.

She appealed to the people to strictly adhere to norms like wearing masks, maintaining social distance, not encouraging public gatherings, and frequent washing of hands using sanitizer in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Governor also appreciated the health department for coming out with an exclusive app to identify and alert all the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid-19 positive patients.

She urged all the eligible people to get vaccinated so as to contain the pandemic and utilize the opportunity to get vaccinated at the earliest.

