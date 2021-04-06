Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 8.4 crore: Health Ministry

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 8.40 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.These include 89,60,966 healthcare workers HCWs who have taken the first dose and 53,77,011 HCWs who have taken the second dose of the vaccine. A total of 8,40,65,357 vaccine doses have been given so far in the country, said the provisional report till 8 pm on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:35 IST
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 8.40 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

These include 89,60,966 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 53,77,011 HCWs who have taken the second dose of the vaccine. A total of 97,30,304 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose and 42,68,788 FLWs the second dose.

Besides 2,00,51,197 and 3,96,769 beneficiaries, from 45 years to 59 years old, have been administered the first and second doses, respectively, while 3,44,18,802 and 8,61,520 beneficiaries above 60 years have been given the first and second doses, respectively, it said. ''A total of 8,40,65,357 vaccine doses have been given so far in the country,'' said the provisional report till 8 pm on Tuesday. The ministry said 5,62,807 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Tuesday, the eighty-first day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme. Out of which, 4,57,749 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,05,058 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. It said final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of the drive commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. PTI PLB SRY

