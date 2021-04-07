S.Korea drug safety ministry approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine - News1

South Korea's food and drug safety ministry has granted final approval for the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine as the country push ahead with its vaccination campaign, the News1 agency reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made after a panel of South Korean advisers last week recommended that the single-dose shot was safe and effective, the report said.

The J&J vaccine marks the third COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in South Korea, following ones from AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech, both of which require two doses.

