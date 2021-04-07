Left Menu

Nigeria: NCDC investigating blood clotting in early recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:29 IST
Nigeria: NCDC investigating blood clotting in early recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) is undergoing investigation on blood clotting in some of the people who received first jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a report by Daily Post.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the National Coordinator of NCDC, said at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) while briefing press on COVID-19.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency made an announcement stating a causal link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 and rare blood clots. However, Marco Cavaleri, head of the valuation team, Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy, told a Roman newspaper that a definitive statement on the link would be released this week.

Ihekweazu said that the government was aware of the cases of blood clotting in European individuals. He further said, "those investigations are still ongoing. Not all European countries are adopting the vaccines for their populations". He assured that the country has a proper system that would measure and monitor any side effects caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The National Coordinator of NCDC further added that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are on top of the situation.

"Actions will be taken after data and circumstances are fully evaluated," Ihekweazu added.

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...

Vieroots, the only startup with a whole new way in healthcare

New Delhi India, April 7 ANIThePRTree Vieroots is not a new hospital chain, a new supplement brand, a new e-Pharmacy, or a new chain of diagnostic labs. It is a whole new way of doing healthcare. Vieroots core product EPLIMO is a next-gener...

Hisense collaborates with Croma for enhancing consumers delight with 'Touch-Feel-Try' of their line-up of LED Televisions

- Hisense range of QLED, UHD and Smart TVs will now be available at 185 Croma stores across India with 3 Year Warranty across entire 4K Range - Already available on Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital, Hisense Brand strengthens ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021