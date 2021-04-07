Nigeria: NCDC investigating blood clotting in early recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) is undergoing investigation on blood clotting in some of the people who received first jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a report by Daily Post.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the National Coordinator of NCDC, said at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) while briefing press on COVID-19.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency made an announcement stating a causal link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 and rare blood clots. However, Marco Cavaleri, head of the valuation team, Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy, told a Roman newspaper that a definitive statement on the link would be released this week.

Ihekweazu said that the government was aware of the cases of blood clotting in European individuals. He further said, "those investigations are still ongoing. Not all European countries are adopting the vaccines for their populations". He assured that the country has a proper system that would measure and monitor any side effects caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The National Coordinator of NCDC further added that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are on top of the situation.

"Actions will be taken after data and circumstances are fully evaluated," Ihekweazu added.