Nigeria: NCDC investigating blood clotting in early recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine

Nigeria: NCDC investigating blood clotting in early recipients of AstraZeneca vaccineDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:29 IST
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) is undergoing investigation on blood clotting in some of the people who received first jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a report by Daily Post.
Chikwe Ihekweazu, the National Coordinator of NCDC, said at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) while briefing press on COVID-19.
Earlier on Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency made an announcement stating a causal link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 and rare blood clots. However, Marco Cavaleri, head of the valuation team, Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy, told a Roman newspaper that a definitive statement on the link would be released this week.
"Actions will be taken after data and circumstances are fully evaluated," Ihekweazu added.
