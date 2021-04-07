UK vaccine body: We do not know for sure blood clot risks are related to one vaccine

British health officials said they did not know for sure that blood clot risks were directly associated with only one COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is an extremely rare adverse event, we do not know for sure that it's related to one vaccine or not yet," said Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

"It may also be relevant to some other vaccine, it may not even be related to a vaccine, it may be related to COVID itself."

