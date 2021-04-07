Maha sees highest daily count of 59,907 COVID-19 cases;322 die

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 31,73,261 while 322 fatalities pushed the toll to 56,652, the state health department said.

Notably, Maharashtra had added the highest number of new infections in a day on April 4 with 57,074 cases.

The state is now left with 5,01,559 activecases.

Mumbai recorded 10,442 new cases and 24 deaths during the day, taking the overall caseload to 4,83,042 and the fatalities to 11,856.

A total of 30,296 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 26,13,627, the department said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday conducted a record number of 2,31,250 tests, taking the number of samples tested so far to 2,11,48,736. The state's recovery rate is 82.36 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.79 per cent.

Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai and satellite towns, reported 19,952 cases during the day while 71 patients died. The tally of cases in the Mumbai division now stands at 10,10,998 while the count of fatalities is 20,808.

Pune division reported 12,772 fresh infections, including 5,637 cases in Pune city, followed by Nagpur division which added 8,846 cases including 3,738 in Nagpur city.

Nashik division reported 8,181 cases, including 2,296 in Nashik city, the department said.

Aurangabad division and Latur division added 3,398 and 3,305 new cases, respectively, followed by 2,669 infections in Akola division and 784 cases in Kolhapur division.

A total of 25,78,530 people are currently in home quarantine while 21,212 others remain admitted in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positivecases 31,73,261, deaths 56,652, recoveries 26,13,627, active cases 5,01,559, total tests 2,11,48,736, tests today 2,31,250.

