Left Menu

Centre writes to Maha, Punjab and Delhi govts flagging below-par vaccination of beneficiaries

In the letter to Punjab, Agnani said a total of 22,36,770 doses have been made available to the stateUT and the total consumption, including wastage, is 14,94,663 doses.A detailed analysis of performance of COVID-19 vaccination drive reveals that till April 7, 63.95 per cent national average 85.8 per cent of registered HCWs have been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine.This is below the national average and needs improvement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:40 IST
Centre writes to Maha, Punjab and Delhi govts flagging below-par vaccination of beneficiaries

The Centre wrote to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi governments on Wednesday flagging below-par vaccination of eligible beneficiaries, including healthcare workers. In a letter to the principal secretaries of Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra, Additional Health Secretary Manohar Agnani noted that the performance of these states and UT have been below the national average and needs improvement. Agnani's letter comes after a strongly worded statement issued by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in which he hit out at Maharashtra and some other states, accusing them of trying to cover their ''failures'' and spreading panic among people by demanding vaccination of all without inoculating enough of eligible beneficiaries. Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi were urged to undertake necessary corrective actions immediately towards improving the performance of COVID-19 vaccination drive in their states and union territory. ''I look forward to your unstinted support for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive which is critical to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said.

In the letter to Maharashtra, Agnani said a total of 1,06,19,190 doses have been made available to the state/UT and the total consumption, including wastage, is 90,53,523 doses.

Agnani said a detailed analysis of performance of COVID-19 vaccination drive reveals that till 7 pm on April 7, as per COWIN Portal, 85.95 per cent (national average 85.8 per cent) of registered healthcare workers have been vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose coverage amongst registered HCW, is 41.08 per cent (national average 51.49 per cent). ''This is below the national average and needs improvement,'' he said.

Moreover, a similar analysis for registered frontline workers, indicates first dose coverage of 71.37 per cent (national average 71.1 per cent) and second dose coverage of 22.39 per cent (national average 29.97 per cent) amongst registered FLWs. ''Farther, the coverage amongst the population aged 45 years and above stands at 16.67 per cent (national average 16.71 per cent),'' Agnani said, calling for improvement in vaccination coverage. For Delhi, Agnani said a total of 23,70,710 doses have been made available and the total consumption, including wastage, is 18,70,662 doses.

A detailed analysis of performance of vaccination drive reveals that till April 7 at 7 pm, as per COWIN Portal, 71.69 per cent (national average 85.8 per cent) of registered HCWs have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This is below the national average and needs improvement. The second dose coverage amongst registered healthcare workers is 41.48 per cent (national average 51.49 per cent). This is also below the national average and needs improvement, he said.

He said a similar analysis for registered frontline workers, indicate first dose coverage of 73.24 per cent (national average 71.1 per cent ) and second dose coverage of 40.98 per cent (national average 29.97 per cent) amongst registered FLWs. ''Further, the coverage amongst population aged 45 years and above stands at 18.66 per cent (national average 16.71 per cent),'' Agnani said, calling for improvement in the level of coverage. In the letter to Punjab, Agnani said a total of 22,36,770 doses have been made available to the state/UT and the total consumption, including wastage, is 14,94,663 doses.

A detailed analysis of performance of COVID-19 vaccination drive reveals that till April 7, 63.95 per cent (national average 85.8 per cent) of registered HCWs have been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine.

''This is below the national average and needs improvement. The second dose coverage amongst registered HCW is only 27.36 per cent (national average 51.49 per cent). This is also below the national average and needs improvement,'' he said.

A similar analysis for registered frontline workers, indicates first dose coverage of 64.68 per cent (national average 71.1 per cent ) and second dose coverage of only 19.57 per cent (national average 29.97 per cent ) amongst registered FLWs. Further, the coverage amongst the population aged 45 years and above stands at mere 11.08 per cent (national average 16.71 per cent). ''This brings out the need for stepped efforts by the state/UT administration to improve the level of coverage of the first as well as the second dose among the HCWs and FLWs, as the primary objective of the vaccination is to protect the healthcare and pandemic response system, especially in the states having surge in cases,'' he said.

In addition, HCWs and FLWs represents well-defined beneficiary group and therefore must be covered expeditiously, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021