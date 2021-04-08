Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent spread of COVID-19: Jammu admn to residents

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Raghav Langer on Wednesday urged residents to cooperate with the administration and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and SOPs in view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the district.

He stressed that joint efforts are needed to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

''We have witnessed a fresh surge in cases in last three weeks, particularly in district Jammu, and people need to follow all SOPs to avoid further spread of COVID-19,'' Langer told reporters here.

He said people's cooperation in following standard operating procedures (SOP), including wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and avoiding gatherings, is imperative to contain the spread of the disease.

''We cannot lower our guard and only through joint efforts, we can deal with the pandemic appropriately,'' he added.

Referring to the imposition of night curfew and lockdown restrictions in different parts of the country over the past week, Langer said, ''I do not think anything of that sort would happen here provided people cooperate with the administration.'' He, however, said the administration would be forced to create micro containment zones if the need arises.

''We have intensified testing and vaccination of the 45-plus age group. We are conducting 18,000 to 20,000 Rapid Antigen Tests and 6,000 to 6,500 RTPCR tests on a daily basis,'' Langer said, appealing to those eligible for vaccination to come forward to take the jab.

Jammu recorded 347 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 177 on Tuesday, 162 on Monday and 122 on Sunday, according to officials.

