Brazil reports 92,625 new coronavirus cases, 3,829 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 92,625 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 3,829 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 340,776, according to ministry data.

