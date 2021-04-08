Spain to only give AstraZeneca's vaccine to people over 60, health minister says

Spain to only give AstraZeneca's vaccine to people over 60, health minister saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-04-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 02:57 IST
Spain's health ministry on Wednesday decided to only give AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to people aged between 60 to 65 after European and British regulators found a potential link between the shot and rare brain blood clots.
"The AstraZeneca vaccine will only be administered to person older than 60, although there is diversity of opinions in the European Union," said Health Minister Carolina Darias at a news conference following a meeting of regional health chiefs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Carolina Darias
- British
- European Union
- European
- Health
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
From prison camp to ballot box: North Korean defector seeks British election win
Merkel says British coronavirus variant more dangerous to children
British meat industry warns of permanent loss of trade with EU
British police make arrest after suspicious package at the queen's Edinburgh residence - PA Media
British police arrest man after suspicious package at the queen's Edinburgh residence - PA Media