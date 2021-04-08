Left Menu

Spain to keep vaccinating 60-65 year olds with AstraZeneca shot, then 66-69 year olds, govt says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:53 IST
Spain will continue vaccinating 60 to 65 year olds with AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot then proceed to the next priority group of 66 to 69 year olds, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry announced on Wednesday it would limit the vaccine to people over 60 after regulators linked it to a rare form of blood clotting.

Prior to that, Spain had been administering the drug to key workers from 18 to above 65 years old.

