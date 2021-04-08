Left Menu

Patnaik draws PM's attention to vaccine shortage, seeks Rs 300 crore for COVID-19 management

With half of Odishas vaccination centres having halted activities for want of Covishield, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday drew attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the problem, and requested him to ensure that the state gets to stock up doses 10 days in advance for the inoculation drive to run smoothly.Patnaik, while attending a meeting of chief ministers with Modi, also sought Rs 300 crore from the Centre for managing the COVID-19 situation.We have not been able to ramp up the vaccination drive due to low supply.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:08 IST
Patnaik draws PM's attention to vaccine shortage, seeks Rs 300 crore for COVID-19 management
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

With half of Odishas vaccination centres having halted activities for want of Covishield, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday drew attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the problem, and requested him to ensure that the state gets to stock up doses 10 days in advance for the inoculation drive to run smoothly.

Patnaik, while attending a meeting of chief ministers with Modi, also sought Rs 300 crore from the Centre for managing the COVID-19 situation.

''We have not been able to ramp up the vaccination drive due to low supply. We are currently vaccinating 2.5 lakh people every day, and have capability of increasing the number. We request that an initiative be taken to ensure that Odisha gets to stock up doses 10 days in advance,'' he said.

Asserting that the state has taken measures to make sure that vaccine wastage is low, and put in place an ''efficient mechanism'' to administer shots to all eligible persons, Patnaik said the state has ''reactivated'' its system to tackle the rise in the COVID-19 cases.

The Odisha government wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan recently, stating that 50 per cent of over 1400 vaccination centres have stopped functioning due to shortage of Covisheild doses.

The chief minister further said that the coastal state had requested for Rs 400 crore under Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP), but received just Rs 146 crore.

''In view of this new COVID-19 wave, we request that at least Rs 300 crores be released for Odisha to help the administration manage the situation in 2021-22, Patnaik said.

He thanked the Union Government for allowing states to spend up to 50 per cent of the allocation made under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for Covid-related activities during 2020-21.

''The same guidelines should ideally be in force for 2021-22 as well,'' he stated, adding that the state would continue fighting the pandemic with all its might.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain reassures on AstraZeneca after advising under-30s take other vaccines

British officials and ministers sought to shore up confidence in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, saying advice that most people under 30 should be offered alternative shots was not unusual and would not impact the pace of rollout...

Soccer-Rangers, Swansea to boycott social media in stand against online abuse

Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship second-tier side Swansea City will take a stand against online abuse and discrimination by boycotting social media for a week, the two clubs said on Thursday.Rangers said that from 7pm loc...

Italy's Draghi accuses Erdogan of humiliating EU's von der Leyen

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi accused Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of humiliating European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week, and said it was important to be frank with dictators. Von der Leyen and Europe...

Global economy recovering from pandemic, higher rates would hurt -IMF steering committee

International Monetary Funds steering committee on Thursday said the global economy is recovering faster than expected from the COVID-19 crisis, but warned that a spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021